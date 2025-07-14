Moody’s lowers Romania’s budget deficit forecast for 2025 and 2026
Romania’s Government is making important progress in reducing its budget deficit, according to the latest analysis by the international rating agency Moody’s. The agency praises recent fiscal measures and forecasts a faster improvement in the country’s public finances and debt outlook than previously expected.
