Kyrgyzstan, China sign protocol on construction of food safety laboratory in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 14. Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev and Deputy Director of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Hu Zhangliang have signed a protocol in Beijing for the construction of a food safety laboratory in Bishkek, aimed at facilitating the export of Kyrgyz food products to China, Trend reports.

The laboratory will be built in accordance with Chinese technical standards and construction norms, while also taking into account local conditions, Kyrgyz national standards, and the legislation of the Kyrgyzstan.

The entire cost of the project will be covered by the Government of China as part of its development assistance program.

This initiative stems from a note exchange agreement signed on May 3, 2017, between the governments of China and Kyrgyzstan, under which the Chinese side committed to exploring the possibility of establishing a laboratory for the inspection and quarantine of food products and biological materials in Kyrgyzstan.

As part of this commitment, expert teams from the China Academy of Engineering and Design conducted research and feasibility studies during field visits to Kyrgyzstan in 2017, 2018, and most recently in 2024.