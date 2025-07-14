UN World Food Program in Tajikistan launches online auction of vehicles and spare parts
The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Tajikistan has announced the launch of an online auction for the sale of TOYOTA LAND CRUISER PRADO passenger cars and a selection of spare parts.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy