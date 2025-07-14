Azerbaijan unveils cumulative output from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, Shah Deniz fields

Since the launch of Azerbaijan’s largest oil and gas projects — the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields — close to 660 million tons of oil (including condensate) and nearly 490 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been produced. Of this, around 180 billion cubic meters of gas and 660 million tons of oil have been exported as of June this year.

