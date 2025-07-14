Azerbaijan, China align on strategic economic cooperation agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ Azerbaijan and China have reviewed key items on the economic cooperation agenda, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Lu Mei, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to our country. We expressed satisfaction with the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

We also reviewed key items on the economic cooperation agenda and discussed prospects for joint initiatives in trade, industry, investment, energy, transport, and the digital economy," the post said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel