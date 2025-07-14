ECO creates platform for next-gen projects between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan – view from Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Uzbekistan views transport and energy cooperation with Azerbaijan as a key element of regional integration within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

Against the backdrop of the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan, Trend’s correspondent spoke in Baku with Sanjar Valiyev, Director of the Center for Foreign Policy Studies in Tashkent, to discuss the bilateral cooperation agenda in the context of the recent ECO summit.

According to the expert, the development of transport connectivity between Tashkent and Baku plays a crucial role:

“This is the cornerstone of the entire practical cooperation agenda between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Almost every joint project in various sectors hinges on the need for efficient logistics,” Valiyev noted.

He added that with the launch of the Supreme Interstate Council between the two countries, a large portfolio of joint projects has been formed, the implementation of which requires well-coordinated infrastructure. One of the effective steps was the introduction of an electronic permit system for cargo transportation.

“The volume of Uzbek cargo transported through the Middle Corridor has grown by a quarter and exceeded one million tons,” the expert stressed.

Global instability in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, in his view, makes the Caspian route increasingly attractive. Uzbekistan considers Azerbaijan a strategic partner on the way to Europe, and the growing industrialization and prospective accession to the WTO are turning the country into an important link in east-west logistics.

“In turn, Azerbaijan benefits from connecting to our transport network. Multimodal routes toward Afghanistan and China are already developing,” he added.

Among promising projects, Valiyev highlighted the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the Trans-Afghan railway, which will create a multi-option and integrated transport architecture in the region.

Speaking about the potential of green energy, Valiyev emphasized:

“Electricity demand in Central Asia is growing rapidly. The introduction of new generation capacities and technologies is not just a prospect but a necessity.”

The second strategic aspect, in his opinion, is the export of green energy to Europe:

“This will help balance trade with our key partner — the EU. Hence, the growing relevance of the green corridor initiative involving Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.”

Despite challenges, regulatory, geopolitical, and financial, Valiyev expressed confidence that political will enables finding solutions even for large-scale projects.

The expert noted the necessity of expanding the horizons of cooperation between the two countries:

“Trade, investment, and transport are already well-established areas. Now we need to focus on innovations, AI, and digital technologies. These were exactly the initiatives proposed by the President of Uzbekistan at the summit in Khankendi,” he stressed.

In his view, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have real potential to elevate this dialogue to a new level — both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Valiyev also focused on transregional opportunities involving Afghanistan:

“This is not only about transport. Uzbekistan is already involved in projects in mining, textiles, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and agro-processing. Azerbaijan’s involvement will add new momentum to these efforts.”

According to him, including Afghanistan in the transport agenda opens the way for expanding trade between the Caspian, South, and Central Asia. The participation of the Afghan delegation at the Khankendi summit confirmed these intentions.

Answering a question about practical steps after the summit, Valiyev underlined:

“Everything depends on the responsibility of the countries and their readiness to implement agreements. Both Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan demonstrate systematic work within ECO. I am confident the Khankendi summit will become a turning point in developing cooperation in the region.”

Thus, the strategic rapprochement of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan within ECO goes far beyond symbolic steps. Amid growing geoeconomic competition and global supply chain instability, Tashkent and Baku are shaping a sustainable partnership model based on mutual logistical dependence, energy interests, and innovative approaches. The future of bilateral and multilateral initiatives between the two countries will be determined not only by political will but also by their ability to swiftly move from declarations to concrete projects with real regional impact.