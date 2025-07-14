Azerbaijan’s energy output investments jump significantly in 6M2025

Investments in Azerbaijan’s electricity, gas, and steam production more than quadrupled in the first half of the year, reaching over 860 million manat. Despite a slight overall decline in total fixed capital investments, funding for the non-oil and gas sector increased significantly while the oil and gas sector saw a notable decrease.

