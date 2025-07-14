Azerbaijan’s energy output investments jump significantly in 6M2025
Investments in Azerbaijan’s electricity, gas, and steam production more than quadrupled in the first half of the year, reaching over 860 million manat. Despite a slight overall decline in total fixed capital investments, funding for the non-oil and gas sector increased significantly while the oil and gas sector saw a notable decrease.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy