Uzbekistan’s construction market strengthens with increased regional activity

Uzbekistan’s construction sector continues to grow steadily in mid 2025, with nearly 30,000 enterprises now active across the country. Tashkent city remains the leading hub, hosting almost a quarter of all construction companies. This report provides a detailed regional breakdown of the sector’s expansion as of mid-year.

