Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin moves up in price
Iran’s gold market continues to react to currency fluctuations following the Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate in May 2024. The price of the new edition Bahar Azadi gold coin rose notably, reflecting increased volatility and investor hedging amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
