Azerbaijan sheds light on growing mortgage credit through state support

Azerbaijan’s Mortgage Credit Guarantee Fund has facilitated loans totaling 3.557 billion manats to nearly 55,000 borrowers, underscoring strong government support for housing finance and SME access to credit. With 581 million manats in guaranteed and subsidized loans and over 7,200 apartments sold through rent-to-own programs, the fund plays a crucial role in boosting affordable housing and economic growth.

