Azerbaijan reports oil and condensate output for 1H2025

Azerbaijan’s oil and condensate production reached 13.7 million tons in the first half of 2025, marking a 4.9% decline compared to the same period last year. Key fields such as Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz remained major contributors, while SOCAR maintained significant output.

