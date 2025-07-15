Azerbaijan’s air passenger growth outpaces cargo decline in 2025
Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan increased slightly in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 1.9 million travelers. However, air cargo transport declined to under 200,000 tons, showing a notable drop compared to the same period last year.
