Turkmenistan reports strong momentum in construction sector in 1H2025
Turkmenistan’s construction sector surpassed government targets in the first half of 2025, with key ministries delivering strong results. President Berdimuhamedov called for continued modernization and the introduction of renewable energy technologies.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy