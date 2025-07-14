Trump says Armenia-Azerbaijan talks nearing successful conclusion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. President Donald Trump said that negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia appear to be nearing a successful conclusion, Trend reports.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan... It looks like that's going to come to a conclusion—a successful conclusion," he stated during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held on July 10 in Abu Dhabi. The meeting began with the participation of both delegations and then continued in a one-on-one format. The talks lasted for over four hours.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda — border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.