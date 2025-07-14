Kazakhstan bolsters diplomatic footprint with new embassy in North Macedonia's Skopje

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of North Macedonia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 14. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timčo Mucunski, and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Satybaldy Burshakov, officially opened the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Skopje in a solemn ceremony, Trend reports via the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of North Macedonia.

According to the information, the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations was attended by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, members of parliament, government representatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic corps, the business community, the media, and the public of North Macedonia.

In his speech, Ambassador Burshakov noted the historical significance of this event, which opens prospects for qualitative development of cooperation between the two states. He highlighted the steady development of political dialogue at the highest and high levels, dynamic contacts between governments and parliaments, as well as the consistent expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges through visits since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995.

"An important stage was the visits to Astana in May-June of this year by President Siljanovska-Davkova, ministers of foreign affairs, energy, and economy," the statement said.

Moreover, Minister Timcho Mucunski highly appreciated the decision of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to open the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Skopje, calling it an important step in deepening bilateral relations based on common values and mutual respect. He emphasized the progress in political and trade-economic cooperation, as well as mutual support on the international stage. Over the past decades, a solid foundation has been created for further development of Kazakh-Macedonian interaction.

Following the ceremony, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia left a memorable congratulatory note in the Embassy’s Book of Honorary Guests.

Kazakhstan and North Macedonia share strong prospects for expanding trade and investment ties. In 2024, bilateral trade amounted to $7.4 million, a 64.4 percent increase compared to 2023. Currently, 11 companies with Macedonian capital operate in Kazakhstan.