No scheduled talks yet between Iran and U.S. on nuclear negotiations, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. No date has been set for talks between Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff, aimed at advancing negotiations between the two countries, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei during a press briefing in Tehran, dismissing recent reports suggesting a meeting was imminent, Trend reports.

He emphasized that no date or location has been agreed upon, and the rumors about an upcoming meeting do not reflect reality.

Meanwhile, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program between Iran and the U.S. were held on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and 23. These talks were mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, with Iran’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Araqchi and the U.S. delegation headed by Witkoff.

The first, third, and fourth rounds took place in Muscat, Oman’s capital, while the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, Italy.

On June 22, the U.S. launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.