Kazakhstan discloses plans to upgrade crossings with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan
Photo: State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee is modernizing nine border checkpoints with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan by replacing outdated infrastructure and introducing high-tech systems. Four checkpoints are already operational, with five more expected by year-end.
