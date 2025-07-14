Kazakhstan discloses plans to upgrade crossings with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan

Photo: State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee is modernizing nine border checkpoints with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan by replacing outdated infrastructure and introducing high-tech systems. Four checkpoints are already operational, with five more expected by year-end.

