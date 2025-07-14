Azerbaijan triples investment in education, fueling sector transformation
Azerbaijan’s investment in the education sector more than tripled in the first half of 2025, reaching 152.4 million manat ($89.6 million), signaling a strong commitment to human capital development. This growth contrasts with a slight overall decline in fixed capital investments, driven by reduced spending in oil and gas, while non-oil sectors, including education, saw significant gains.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy