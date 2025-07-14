Azerbaijan triples investment in education, fueling sector transformation

Azerbaijan’s investment in the education sector more than tripled in the first half of 2025, reaching 152.4 million manat ($89.6 million), signaling a strong commitment to human capital development. This growth contrasts with a slight overall decline in fixed capital investments, driven by reduced spending in oil and gas, while non-oil sectors, including education, saw significant gains.

