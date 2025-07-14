President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on creation of Akhar Bahar and Ilisu national parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of National Parks Akhar-Bahar and Ilisu of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decree was signed to expand the network of specially protected natural territories, preserve biodiversity, ensure sustainable nature management, increase socio-economic opportunities, integrate local communities into environmental initiatives, and develop ecotourism in the regions.

Thus, by allocation of 11,113.46 hectares from the lands of the state reserve fund of Samukh district, 7,000.10 hectares from the lands of the state reserve fund of Yevlakh district and 5,788.43 hectares from the lands of the state reserve fund of Gakh district, on the area of 23,901.99 hectares indicated in the land management plan attached to this decree, the Akhar-Bahar National Park of the Republic of Azerbaijan is created.

Ilisu National Park of the Azerbaijan Republic will be created on the area of 13966.0 hectares indicated in the land structure plan attached to this Decree by allocation of 206.74 hectares from the lands of the state reserve fund of Zagatala district and 13759.26 hectares from the lands of the state reserve fund of Gakh district.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.