Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to UNESCO World Heritage, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev says (PHOTO)

PARIS, France, July 14.​ Azerbaijan will continue its support for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Center, said Elman Abdullayev, the country’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Paris marking the 25th anniversary of the inscription of Icherisheher on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Abdullayev highlighted the enduring importance of this designation

“‘Icherisheher, the Maiden Tower, and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs’ were the first heritage sites from Azerbaijan inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This milestone, achieved in December 2000, launched a new chapter of active cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

By commemorating this anniversary, we honor the past and reaffirm our dedication to preserving and promoting cultural heritage for future generations,” said Abdullayev.

The ambassador also recalled that the State Historical and Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher, established by presidential decree in 2005, marked the beginning of a new era in protecting, restoring, and modernizing the site.

Abdullayev praised Azerbaijan’s close cooperation with the UNESCO World Heritage Center and expressed confidence that this partnership would continue to flourish.

The event celebrating Icherisheher’s UNESCO milestone took place on July 11 and was one of several thematic sessions organized during the Committee’s 47th session, held from July 6 to 16.

It was organized by the Administration of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with support from the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and Trend News Agency. The theme was “Preserving World Heritage: Conservation and Communication in Practice.”

As part of the event, and with the support of Baku Network, brochures were distributed in memory of Azerbaijani journalists killed during Armenian attacks.

The session was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

The discussion focused on global best practices, modern conservation strategies, and ways to communicate the importance of cultural heritage to the public. Participants also learned about the achievements of the Icherisheher Reserve Administration in the field of heritage preservation.

