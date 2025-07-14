Uzbekistan, Hungary set stage for groundbreaking nuclear project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. Tashkent hosts high-level talks with representatives of Hungary as preparations are made for the decisive phase of construction of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant, Trend reports.

The negotiations bring together officials from the Uzatom Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Hungarian companies MVM EGI Zrt., Pólus, OTP Bank Uzbekistan, and Russian firms JSC Atomstroyexport and JSC Atomenergoproekt.

A key focus of the discussions is establishing a cooperation framework for the supply and production of dry cooling towers, vital infrastructure for the safe and efficient operation of the nuclear facility.

Special attention was given to the localization of production within Uzbekistan, including plans to establish a joint venture (JV) in a special economic zone. This initiative aims to increase domestic involvement in the project while fostering broader industrial development in the region.

The parties also explored opportunities for workforce development. MVM EGI Zrt. confirmed its commitment to supporting specialist training and retraining through educational programs, internships, and the provision of resources to enhance professional skills.

Participants expressed confidence that building a comprehensive, transparent, and mutually beneficial partnership will be essential to the successful implementation of one of Central Asia’s largest and most strategic energy projects.

Meanwhile, the total portfolio of joint investment projects between the countries exceeds $500 million, with further initiatives and projects valued at over €1.5 billion outlined during the current visit.