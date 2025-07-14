Bulgarian economy minister proposes reviving Kuwait joint commission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Petar Dilov, held a meeting with H.E. Ghazi Hamed Al-Fadli, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to Bulgaria, Trend reports via the Economy Ministry of Bulgaria.

The two officials discussed current aspects of bilateral trade and economic relations and explored opportunities for more active cooperation.

“Attracting Kuwaiti investments into the Bulgarian economy is among our priorities in bilateral relations. The State of Kuwait is a strategic partner in the Gulf region, and we see real potential for deepening economic cooperation,” Minister Dilov stated.

The Minister emphasized that Bulgaria offers competitive investment conditions, noting that as of today, the country’s long-term credit rating has been upgraded by S&P and Fitch, following the EU’s approval for Bulgaria to join the eurozone. “We expect another upgrade as of January 1, 2026,” he added.

According to Dilov, there are excellent opportunities for implementing joint projects in high value-added sectors. “Bulgaria can be a reliable partner for Kuwaiti businesses in developing production facilities and research units,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Fadli, on his part, affirmed that Kuwait views Bulgaria as a reliable and important partner in Europe. He highlighted that Bulgaria represents a strategic gateway to the European market.

Minister Dilov also proposed the revival of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, whose last session took place in 2006.

The two discussed organizing joint business forums and delegations to encourage and deepen ties between business communities in both countries. In this regard, it was announced that a visit by a Bulgarian business delegation to Kuwait is being planned for this autumn, providing opportunities to forge new trade partnerships.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel