MiniBoss Baku students triumph at Startup World Cup Championship (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. From July 7 to 15, 2025, the Startup World Cup Championship 2025 was held in the Maldives. At this prestigious international competition, the Azerbaijani team “PawPal” took second place in the SAGE category, showcasing a high level of preparation and an innovative approach, Trend reports via the Baku office of MiniBoss Business School.

The “PawPal” project is a socially oriented startup that aims to create special feeding stations for street cats. The initiative seeks to encourage people to treat the environment with care and promote simple yet sustainable good habits in everyday life. The international jury recognized the project for its strong environmental and social potential.

The selection phase included top teams from 35 countries worldwide. In the super final, held on Kurumba Island, the strongest teams presented their projects on the global stage.

Additionally, three other Azerbaijani teams were awarded special prizes for their contributions to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG). These projects are StoryBites, Hero Cards, and One Cup.

This year, the championship was held for the first time in the Maldives as part of Global Business Week, marking a significant milestone in the event’s history. The Startup World Cup Championships (SWCC), held since 2000, is considered one of the main annual events for young entrepreneurs. This global platform brings together national leaders and promising youth from around the world, creating opportunities to showcase innovative ideas, network, and exchange experiences.

In 2025, teams competed in two main categories (based on five criteria):