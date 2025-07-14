Kazakhstan’s Kostanay set to launch state-of-the-art grain hub
TOO "TOBOL CENTER KZ" is investing over 10 billion tenge (approx. $19 million) in building the largest grain and oilseed storage and processing center, along with an international transport and logistics hub, in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy