Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 14

Economy Materials 14 July 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 14

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 14, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 44 currencies dropped down compared to July 13.

The official rate for $1 is 589,781 rials, while one euro is valued at 689,636 rials. On July 13, the euro was priced at 692,127 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 14

Rial on July 13

1 US dollar

USD

589,781

592,113

1 British pound

GBP

798,021

799,687

1 Swiss franc

CHF

742,118

743,770

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,748

61,939

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,245

58,481

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,422

92,764

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,871

6,901

1 UAE Dirham

AED

160,594

161,229

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,926,866

1,933,127

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,427

208,247

100 Japanese yen

JPY

402,381

402,720

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,139

75,433

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,532,166

1,538,364

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

430,674

432,423

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

354,654

356,091

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,911

33,040

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,681

14,743

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,561

7,593

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

162,028

162,668

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,009

45,191

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

388,142

389,657

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

157,275

157,897

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,568,566

1,574,769

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

460,912

462,584

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

488,917

487,275

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,619

19,697

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

281

282

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

429,205

431,093

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

109,447

109,872

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,266

82,604

100 Thai baht

THB

1,809,280

1,826,442

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,708

139,249

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

428,189

429,127

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

831,849

835,138

1 euro

EUR

689,636

692,127

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,204

113,184

1 Georgian lari

GEL

217,151

218,009

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,362

36,503

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,554

8,558

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

180,153

180,799

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

346,930

348,302

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,043,405

1,047,579

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,887

61,278

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

168,495

168,699

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,168

5,186

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,877 rials and $1 costs 714,847 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,110 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,376 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 888,000–891,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1,01–1.04 million rials.

Latest

Latest

Read more