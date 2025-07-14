Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 14, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 44 currencies dropped down compared to July 13.

The official rate for $1 is 589,781 rials, while one euro is valued at 689,636 rials. On July 13, the euro was priced at 692,127 rials.

Currency Rial on July 14 Rial on July 13 1 US dollar USD 589,781 592,113 1 British pound GBP 798,021 799,687 1 Swiss franc CHF 742,118 743,770 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,748 61,939 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,245 58,481 1 Danish krone DKK 92,422 92,764 1 Indian rupee INR 6,871 6,901 1 UAE Dirham AED 160,594 161,229 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,926,866 1,933,127 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,427 208,247 100 Japanese yen JPY 402,381 402,720 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,139 75,433 1 Omani rial OMR 1,532,166 1,538,364 1 Canadian dollar CAD 430,674 432,423 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 354,654 356,091 1 South African rand ZAR 32,911 33,040 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,681 14,743 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,561 7,593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 162,028 162,668 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,009 45,191 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 388,142 389,657 1 Saudi riyal SAR 157,275 157,897 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,568,566 1,574,769 1 Singapore dollar SGD 460,912 462,584 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 488,917 487,275 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,619 19,697 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 281 282 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 429,205 431,093 1 Libyan dinar LYD 109,447 109,872 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,266 82,604 100 Thai baht THB 1,809,280 1,826,442 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,708 139,249 1,000 South Korean won KRW 428,189 429,127 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 831,849 835,138 1 euro EUR 689,636 692,127 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,204 113,184 1 Georgian lari GEL 217,151 218,009 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,362 36,503 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,554 8,558 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 180,153 180,799 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 346,930 348,302 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,043,405 1,047,579 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,887 61,278 1 Turkmen manat TMT 168,495 168,699 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,168 5,186

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,877 rials and $1 costs 714,847 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,110 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,376 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 888,000–891,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1,01–1.04 million rials.