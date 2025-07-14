Azerbaijan has done outstanding work in preserving world cultural heritage - Jean-Michel Brun (PHOTO/VIDEO)

PARIS, France, July 14. Jean-Michel Brun, Editor-in-Chief of La Gazette du Caucase, has praised Azerbaijan’s exceptional efforts in preserving world cultural heritage, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Brun commended Azerbaijan’s active and sustained commitment to conservation efforts both at home and abroad.

The event took place within the framework of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, currently being held in Paris.

“Azerbaijan has played a significant role in protecting cultural heritage,” Brun said. “The country has consistently supported restoration projects not only within its borders but also internationally.”

Among the most notable initiatives, he highlighted Azerbaijan’s contribution to the restoration of historical sites in Italy and France.

Brun expressed particular appreciation for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by its President Mehriban Aliyeva, citing its major role in preserving Christian cultural heritage, especially in the Vatican.

“Azerbaijan, a Muslim-majority country, has made one of the most substantial contributions to safeguarding Christian religious heritage,” he noted.

He also drew attention to the destruction of cultural monuments during Armenia’s occupation of Karabakh and applauded Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

“I saw with my own eyes the devastation in places like Shusha and Aghdam — looted churches, mosques, and stolen cultural artifacts,” Brun said. “Today, Azerbaijan is making enormous efforts to restore these sites, rebuild mosques and monasteries, recover stolen carpets, and restore damaged palaces and monuments.”

He also underlined Azerbaijan’s unique approach to multiculturalism and interfaith dialogue, pointing to its involvement in international heritage restoration projects and educational programs aimed at protecting cultural assets.

The event celebrating Icherisheher’s UNESCO milestone took place on July 11 and was one of several thematic sessions organized during the Committee’s 47th session, held from July 6 to 16.

It was organized by the Administration of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with support from the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and Trend News Agency. The theme was “Preserving World Heritage: Conservation and Communication in Practice.”

As part of the event, and with the support of Baku Network, brochures were distributed in memory of Azerbaijani journalists killed during Armenian attacks.

The session was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

The discussion focused on global best practices, modern conservation strategies, and ways to communicate the importance of cultural heritage to the public. Participants also learned about the achievements of the Icherisheher Reserve Administration in the field of heritage preservation.