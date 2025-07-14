Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan posts notable economic growth in 1Q2025

The economic overview of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAR) in Tajikistan for the first half of 2025 reflects steady and positive growth. The region’s gross regional product (GRP) reached 873 million somoni (about $87.3 million), marking an 8 percent increase from the previous year and indicating a 108 percent growth rate compared to the first half of 2024.

