BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued a binding instruction to Silk Way Insurance Joint Stock Company (OJSC).

Data obtained by Trend from the CBA indicates that the decision follows a monitoring process that revealed the company's failure to conclude civil contracts with independent experts.

“Following Article 102 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Insurance Activity, a binding instruction was issued to Silk Way Insurance OJSC,” the statement said.