EU hopes to see peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia signed soon - Ursula von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The European Union hopes to see a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia signed soon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during a joint meeting in Brussels with President of the European Council António Costa and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"The draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan is a seismic moment. It brings decades of hostility to a close, and I hope the treaty can be signed as soon as possible," she said.

The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held on July 10 in Abu Dhabi. The meeting began with the participation of both delegations and then continued in a one-on-one format. The talks lasted for over four hours.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda - border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.