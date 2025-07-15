Azerbaijan unveils major funding boost for construction sector in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan allocated 1.8 billion manat ($1.05 billion) to the construction sector in the first half of 2025, marking a 2.3% increase year-on-year, with housing construction investments surging nearly 52%. Despite a slight overall dip in fixed capital investments, growth in the non-oil sector highlights a strategic shift towards economic diversification.

