Azerbaijan unveils major funding boost for construction sector in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan allocated 1.8 billion manat ($1.05 billion) to the construction sector in the first half of 2025, marking a 2.3% increase year-on-year, with housing construction investments surging nearly 52%. Despite a slight overall dip in fixed capital investments, growth in the non-oil sector highlights a strategic shift towards economic diversification.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy