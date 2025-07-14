Azerbaijan reveals growing business presence in Karabakh and East Zangazur
As of early July, over 100,000 entrepreneurs were operating in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, including both individual and registered business entities. The majority were micro and small enterprises, with Karabakh accounting for a significantly larger share than East Zangezur.
