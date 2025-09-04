President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on celebration of 90th anniversary of Yusif Samadoghlu

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the celebration of the 90th anniversary of Yusif Samadoghlu, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, in alignment with the strategic recommendations from the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, is tasked with the formulation and execution of a comprehensive agenda of initiatives commemorating the 90th anniversary of the esteemed People's Writer Yusif Samadoghlu.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the complexities stemming from this decree.

As is planned, in December 2025, the 90th anniversary of Yusif Samadoghlu (Vakilov), a prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature, People's Writer, and well-known public figure, will be celebrated.

Yusif Samadoghlu stands as a preeminent luminary, exhibiting an exceptional prowess within the realm of 20th-century Azerbaijani narrative literature.



The author, whose oeuvre significantly impacted the literary landscape through narratives rich in socio-political and ethical dimensions, exemplifies a pinnacle of artistic expression across various mediums, including short stories, novels, and screenplays. His pivotal role in the evolution of national prose during the transformative decades of the 1960s and 1970s marks a critical juncture in literary history.



The renowned literary work "The Day of the Massacre," which emerged as a significant cultural phenomenon and delves into the complexities of existence and the human condition, catapulted the author to acclaim that transcended the geographical confines of Azerbaijan.

Yusif Samadoghlu leveraged the pivotal literary and artistic periodicals under his stewardship as a conduit for the expansive propagation of national ideologies and concepts, positioned himself at the vanguard of the liberation movement and the quest for sovereignty within the nation, and consistently exhibited a distinguished civic-intellectual stance concerning the critical dilemmas confronting the populace.

