President of Turkmenistan to pay state visit to Kazakhstan (UPDATED)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 24-25, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"During the visit, high-level negotiations are scheduled, during which the prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will be discussed," the statement said.

In October 2024, Tokayev made an official visit to Turkmenistan. Following the meetings, Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov signed a Declaration on Strengthening Friendship and Deepening Multifaceted Strategic Partnership between the countries.

Additionally, members of the delegation signed documents aimed at developing cooperation, including agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, strategic cooperation in transport, logistics, and transit, as well as agreements on collaboration in combating crime and in the field of tourism and other.