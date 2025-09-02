BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The demolition of the administrative building used by the so-called "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Khankendi has begun, and a modern administrative office for the Karabakh Regional Architecture and Urban Planning Main Department under the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee will be built in its place, a source in the committee told Trend.

As a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh War and local anti-terrorist measures carried out in 2023, Azerbaijan fully restored its state sovereignty and territorial integrity, forming new geopolitical realities in the region.

With this historic victory, an important step has been taken towards ensuring lasting peace and sustainable development in the region.

For five years now, under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a large-scale and systematic reconstruction process has been carried out in the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of the "Great Return" State Program.

This program, which covers the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, is a multifaceted process that ensures the restoration of not only the destroyed infrastructure but also national identity, historical memory, and statehood.

Within the framework of the program, complex projects based on modern urban planning principles are being implemented in liberated territories, cities, settlements, and villages; residential areas are being built; and schools, hospitals, cultural centers, roads, and energy and water supply systems are being established.

At the same time, cultural heritage samples are being restored, and historical monuments are being revived.

As a continuation of this construction wave, another important and symbolic project—construction of the abovementioned office—will be launched in Khankendi city in September 2025.

The demolition of the building symbolically began on September 2—the day the so-called "republic" that had once been a fictional and forgotten history was proclaimed.

The choice of this date is not accidental—the goal is to completely eliminate the traces of separatism in Azerbaijani lands and to once again emphasize the beginning of a new stage of construction and development based on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The architectural-conceptual solution and technical indicators of the new administrative building to be built in the center of the city of Khankendi have been developed in accordance with the strategic development priorities of Karabakh.

For four years now, the building will be the main headquarters of the Karabakh Regional Architecture and Urban Planning Main Department, which provides urban planning and construction activities in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones and plays an important role in the restoration and reconstruction of the region.

The main department is responsible for the implementation of complex urban planning and infrastructure projects, the application of modern architectural and urban concepts, the coordination of the activities of state and private institutions in this area, and the protection of cultural and historical heritage, as well as the creation of comfortable and functional urban spaces for living.

From there, all the main planning and control mechanisms for the sustainable development of the region, the creation of modern infrastructure, the preservation of ecological balance, as well as the comfortable and safe life of the population will be managed.

The edifice, historically linked to devastation and unlawful separatist activities, is poised to transform into an emblem of rejuvenation and infrastructural development in this new phase.



Expert practitioners engaged in the intricate processes of revitalization within the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions will be operational on-site.



The forthcoming tri-level corporate edifice of the principal division is slated for construction in a contemporary architectural vernacular, employing eco-friendly construction materials, with an aggregate footprint of roughly 2,000 square meters.



The edifice is projected to achieve operational readiness in the initial quarter of 2027.



The contemporary operational environment will be established within the parameters of the initiative to optimize personnel functionality.



The workspace will offer expansive office environments equipped with cutting-edge technological infrastructure and optimized conditions for stakeholder engagement and collaborative sessions.

