First day of CAMCA Regional Forum concludes in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 09:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The first day of the annual meeting of regional leaders representing Central Asia, the U.S., the Caucasus, and Afghanistan – the CAMCA Regional Forum – has concluded in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The forum brings together representatives from the private and public sectors, high-ranking officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts.

Over the course of two days, participants will discuss opportunities to expand cooperation in the region and promote economic growth and social development.

The forum’s program includes panel discussions and sessions on various topics relevant to the region, including entrepreneurship and investment, trade and transportation, green finance, artificial intelligence, fintech, education, tourism, and the media.

The CAMCA Regional Forum, founded in 2014, has been held 12 times to date. More than 2,000 people have participated in the forums, and over 560 speakers from more than 40 countries have presented.

The forum, taking place in Baku in 2026, is seen as the next regional platform that will promote dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and cooperation among the countries of the region.

-----------------

Bakıda CAMCA Regional Forumunun ilk günü başa çatıb (FOTO)

Bakı. Trend:

Bakıda Mərkəzi Asiya, Amerika, Qafqaz və Əfqanıstanı (CAMCA) birləşdirən regional liderlərin illik görüşü – CAMCA Regional Forumunun ilk günü başa çatıb.

Trend-in tədbirdəki müxbirinin məlumatına görə, Forum özəl biznes və dövlət sektorunun nümayəndələrini, yüksək səviyyəli rəsmiləri, investorları, sahibkarları və ekspertləri bir araya gətirib.

İki gün davam edəcək tədbir çərçivəsində regionda əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsi, iqtisadi artımın təşviqi və sosial inkişaf üçün imkanlar müzakirə olunur.

Forumun proqramında sahibkarlıq və investisiya, ticarət və nəqliyyat, yaşıl maliyyə, süni intellekt, fintech, təhsil, turizm və media daxil olmaqla, region üçün aktual olan müxtəlif mövzulara həsr edilmiş panel müzakirələri və sessiyalar keçirilir.

Qeyd edək ki, 2014-cü ildə təsis edilən CAMCA Regional Forum bu günədək 12 dəfə təşkil olunub. Forumlar çərçivəsində 40-dan çox ölkədən 2 000-dən artıq iştirakçı və 560-dan çox spiker bir araya gəlib.

2026-cı ildə Bakının ev sahibliyi etdiyi Forum region ölkələri arasında dialoqun, təcrübə mübadiləsinin və əməkdaşlığın inkişafına töhfə verəcək növbəti regional platforma hesab edilir.