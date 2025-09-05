Azerbaijan calls attempts to equate insurance payments with compensation from Russia incorrect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Attempts to equate insurance payments with the compensation demanded by Azerbaijan from the Russian Government are inappropriate, the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, said in a commentary regarding insurance payments related to the “Azerbaijan Airlines” plane catastrophe and on the Spokesperson’s statement concerning Azerbaijan-Russia relations, Trend reports.

''At the same time, the statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation that the arrest of 13 Russian citizens in Azerbaijan in July of this year was the reason for the deterioration of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, and presenting their release as a condition for the improvement of relations, is incorrect.

It is known that the deterioration of Azerbaijan-Russia relations was caused exactly by the crash of the AZAL aircraft as a result of the shootdown and by the subsequent behavior of Russian officials. Furthermore, the persecution of Azerbaijanis in Russia based on ethnicity, the killing of Azerbaijanis as a result of beating in the city of Yekaterinburg, has created additional tensions in our relations. Moreover, the activities of various Russian state agencies against Azerbaijan are among the factors negatively affecting relations,'' the statement reads.