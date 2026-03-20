Chairman of Caucasus Muslims weighs in on escalating regional tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. My call regarding the tensions unfolding in the region is that our prayers are for the sides to engage in dialogue and reach an agreement, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists after prayers marking Eid, the holiday celebrating the end of Ramadan, at the Tazapir Mosque, Pashazade emphasized that it is innocent people who suffer the most in such situations.

“An agreement will come sooner or later, but until it does, ordinary people will bear the cost. That is why I urge the sides to reach common ground without delay. Missiles must give way to dialogue, and confrontation to diplomacy. Only through sincere engagement can the parties find a shared path forward, because conflicts like these offer no real end,” Pashazade added.