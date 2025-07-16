SOCAR-KBR awarded two contracts by bp for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The joint venture of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and KBR, SOCAR-KBR LLC, has been awarded two contracts by bp for Azerbaijan – one to support the Sangachal Terminal Electrification (STEL) project, and another for the Shah Deniz compression (SDC) gas field project, Trend reports citing the KBR.

Under the terms of the contracts, SOCAR-KBR will provide detailed engineering design solutions and procurement services for both the projects. SKLLC previously completed the project FEED for the STEL project, and the pre-FEED and FEED for the SDC project. This additional work reflects BP’s continued confidence in SOCAR-KBR’s delivery excellence.

“KBR has been delivering world-scale energy solutions in the region for over three decades and these projects mark a significant step in Azerbaijan’s clean energy security objectives,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “The Sangachal terminal, which was designed by KBR and serves as a vital link between Azerbaijan and the rest of Europe, will enable the country’s transition to national grid supply and reduce emissions. The Shah Deniz compression project marks the next stage in the evolution of delivering safe and efficient solutions.”

The SOCAR-KBR Baku office will deliver this project with the expertise of local subject matter experts with support from KBR’s global team.