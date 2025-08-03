Deposits in Tajikistan's credit financial institutions grow
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
As of June 30, 2025, total deposits in Tajikistan’s credit financial institutions reached 29.3 billion somoni ($3.1 billion), up 39 percent year-on-year, with a majority held by individuals. The sector comprises 65 institutions and nearly 2,000 branches, reflecting steady growth.
