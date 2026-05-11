Tajikistan, AIIB sign investment plan worth over $800 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. On May 11, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met in Beijing with President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Madam Zou Jiayi, Trend reports.

A number of major infrastructure projects are currently being implemented in Tajikistan, with the bank’s total financing amounting to $400 million.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Tajikistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank signed a Long-Term Investment Plan, under which more than $800 million is expected to be allocated from the bank’s funds for the implementation of various projects.

