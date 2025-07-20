Iran's import of products from Kazakhstan descends
Iran’s imports from Kazakhstan fell sharply in the first three months of the current Iranian year. Value dropped by 58.1 percent and weight by 47.2 percent compared to the same period last year. During this time, imports totaled about $8.69 million and 27,500 tons.
