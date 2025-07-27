Azerbaijan announces volume of Visa payment card transactions
Visa card transactions in Azerbaijan hit 127.8 million operations worth 7.4 billion manat ($4.37 billion) by the end of June 2025. Compared to last year, that’s an increase of 36.8 million transactions and 1.8 billion manat ($1.06 billion). Non-resident Visa cards saw 1.02 million transactions totaling 89.8 million manat ($53 million).
