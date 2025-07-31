Uzbekistan's mobile market gains momentum amid rising phone imports
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan saw a 3.6 percent rise in mobile phone imports during the first half of 2025, with nearly 1.9 million units valued at $194.4 million brought in from abroad. China remains the leading supplier, followed by Vietnam and the UAE.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy