Azerbaijan discloses ranking of Turkmenistan among its top non-oil importers
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan trade totaled $140.2 million, down 1.7 times year-on-year. Exports dropped to $30.3 million (–36.8 percent) and imports to $109.8 million (–40.8 percent). Non-oil exports reached $29.5 million, making Turkmenistan Azerbaijan’s 10th largest non-oil trade partner.
