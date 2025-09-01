Tajikistan, Russia go over outcomes of SCO summit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 1. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed outcomes of the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Trend reports, citing the presidential office.

The leaders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics of bilateral relations and meticulously examined pivotal issues on the global and regional agenda.



They conducted an analysis of potential engagements for forthcoming strategic interactions between the two nations.



During the SCO summit, critical resolutions were enacted, encompassing strategic development pathways through 2035, tackling complex threats, enhancing diplomatic discourse, propelling the digital economy, and fostering sustainable energy initiatives.

The SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan from China and will operate under the motto "25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel