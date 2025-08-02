Specialized marshal training underway ahead of 2025 Qatar Airways Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Preparations for the 2025 Qatar Airways Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are in full swing, with specialized practical training for race marshals currently ongoing, Trend reports.

The latest phase of the program, organized by the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, took place on a specially designed track equipped with cutting-edge simulation technologies. These training sessions are part of a comprehensive effort to ensure maximum safety during the high-speed event.

Marshals are essential to the smooth and secure execution of Formula 1 races — their swift and accurate response in critical moments can mean the difference between danger and safety, even life and death. As such, intensive and highly specialized training is a cornerstone of race preparedness.

Participants are working through a range of realistic scenarios inspired by past F1 incidents. The program includes exercises on driver evacuation, rapid race restart procedures, correct use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and coordinated team operations.

By prioritizing simulation-based training, organizers aim to maintain the highest international safety standards and reinforce the critical role of marshals in protecting both drivers and spectators. As the countdown to the 2025 Grand Prix continues, Azerbaijan is reaffirming its commitment to delivering a world-class racing event.