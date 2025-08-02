Azerbaijan’s agri-insurance fund discloses payout volumes for 1H2025
In the first half of this year, the Agricultural Insurance Fund (ASF) paid out over 4.4 million manat in compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters and livestock-related incidents.
