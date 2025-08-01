Azerbaijan estimates mines defused in liberated territories for July 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. As many as 265 anti-personnel mines, 57 anti-tank mines, and 2,007 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and defused in Azerbaijan's liberated territories last month, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

This issue was reflected in ANAMA's statement on the operations carried out by the structures engaged in demining the liberated territories.

Over the past month, 7,058 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines and UXOs.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service, as well as four private companies in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, as well as the Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district.

