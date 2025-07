BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The earthquake with magnitude 3.5 occurred today at 12:19 local time in the Caspian Sea near Astara district of Gilan province, located in the north of Iran, Trend reports via National Seismology Center of the Institute of Geophysics of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

According to available data, the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, was felt in neighboring regions.

No damage or injuries have been reported.