Azerbaijani Parliament head presides over second day of 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova chaired general discussions on the second day of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments held in Geneva (Switzerland) on July 30, Trend reports via the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The speakers of the parliaments of almost 30 countries took part in the discussions.

Meanwhile, the discussions continued under the chairmanship of Zhao Leji, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China.

The VI World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, jointly organized by the UN and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, is being held at the UN Office in Geneva.

A total of 120 delegations are taking part in the conference, including speakers of parliaments of 102 countries, vice-speakers of 38 countries, as well as representatives of international organizations with which the Inter-Parliamentary Union cooperates.